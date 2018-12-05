(WFSB) -- Federal money is coming to some parts of the state after storms caused serious flooding earlier this fall.
Governor Dannel Malloy announced that his request for disaster assistance was approved for towns in Middlesex and New London counties.
Heavy rain at the end of September washed out roads and bridges and caused property damage.
“This declaration will provide much needed financial assistance to municipalities in Middlesex County, New London County, and state agencies with eligible damages in those counties,” Malloy said. “The heavy rain had a significant impact on parts of our state, causing damage to roads and bridges. I thank the federal government for continuing to be a partner in the recovery from this event and for the approval of this declaration.”
