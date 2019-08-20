WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A missing mother's estranged husband continues to be at the center of a financial dispute.
Fotis Dulos is being sued by the estate of Jennifer Dulos' father for millions of dollars he allegedly owes in unpaid loans.
Fotis Dulos is expected to talk about money on Tuesday morning while answering questions under oath.
The civil lawsuit is not related to the criminal investigation into Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
Millions of dollars were borrowed, but not all of it was paid back, according to Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber.
The estate of Jennifer Dulos' father filed the suit against Fotis Dulos for $2.5 million he allegedly owed his father-in-law, who is dead.
Farber claims Fotis Dulos used the money for his construction business, the Fore Group.
Farber's lawyers wanted to question Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, at the time they were both arrested in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They sought insight into Fotis Dulos' finances.
However, Troconis' lawyers objected and said she has the right to not incriminate herself.
Farber's attorneys also want access to Fotis Dulos' company books.
In exchange, Fotis Dulos wanted money set aside for if he were to win the civil suit. That, however, could open him up to even more questioning.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.