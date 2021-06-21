(WFSB) -- Help is on the way for people struggling to pay their electric bills and other rent expenses due to the pandemic.
Eversource is partnering with UniteCT to offer utility bill assistance for renters.
People who qualify can receive up to $1,500 to help with past due electric expenses and up to $10,000 for past or future rent expenses.
The new program is being being funded through the $25 billion federal stimulus package that was passed by Congress for emergency rental and utility assistance.
“We want our customers to know there are options to address their energy bills,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “UniteCT is a unique opportunity for renters and comes at a critical time, the summer months, when residential customers’ energy usage typically increases by 35% because air conditioners and fans are working hard to keep their homes cool.”
Enrollment in the program has been extended to July 20.
For more information about the available payment programs, click here or call 800-286-2828.
