(WFSB) - Across the nation, many of the federal benefits related to the pandemic will come to an end.
Officials in Connecticut are expecting thousands of people who have been collecting those benefits to reenter the labor pool once they expire.
The Connecticut Department of Labor says about 125,000 people will be impacted by the expiration of the $300 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation supplement, and it all expires this weekend.
A pandemic forced millions to lose their jobs and many are still recovering, especially as cases continue to rise, but the help is coming to an end for some.
State officials say people won't be getting the $300 in aid for the federal pandemic unemployment compensation supplement.
Out of the 125,000 people who will be impacted by this end, the Department of Labor estimated that about 48,000 are using state or extended benefits unemployment programs. That will not change with the end of the $300 program.
Then, nearly half of the weekly filers may be eligible to transfer to a state program, but about 20,000 filers won't have the option to move to another program.
On the other hand, the Department of Labor is expecting about 32,000 people to reenter the labor pool and they are hoping the economy improves as schools open and the vaccine numbers increase.
Some reports that analyzed data from earlier in the year say that cutting unemployment benefits don't result in much job growth.
Data was taken from April to July on the states that ended these federal programs early and their numbers were lower than those who kept the benefits.
