HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Relief is on its way.
Hundreds of dollars will be coming for Americans, while thousands are expected to come for businesses.
Governor Lamont is sharing what he knows about the timeline.
For residents, the governor says you can expect the $600 stimulus as early as this week, maybe next week, but when it comes to the businesses and those on unemployment, the answer varies greatly.
Starting on the state level, we have two active grant programs for businesses.
One is the Connecticut Cares fund.
The state received 18,000 applications and 10,000 businesses will be funded with a one-time grant of $5,000.
That money should be coming next week.
The second state program is the business recovery program.
This one is a little trickier, because there’s no application process.
The state will target the hardest hit industries and give them a grant of anywhere between $10-30,000.
These programs have been put in place to help locals while the federal government took their time on the new financial package.
That package will include more than $4 billion for Connecticut.
"These are things you will automatically start to receive. We don’t have to apply to the federal government for them. Starting with $695 million unemployment assistance. That’s going to start either this week or next week. That will run through mid-march with a 300 dollar federal true up so about $600 plus in employment for those three months plus," said Lamont.
To recap, those on unemployment should expect $600 weekly through mid-March.
For businesses, in order to get the federal dollars, they will apply the same way they did when they submitted for the paycheck protection program last Spring.
Businesses can expect that money sometime in January.
