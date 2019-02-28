WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It might be the last day in February, but in West Haven, some are already thinking about the Fourth of July fireworks.
Some are worried whether the show should go on.
The Fourth of July is still months away, but the planning is already underway, and some feel the city shouldn’t be spending thousands of dollars for an event like this, until it gets its own finances in order.
Others say without it the holiday just wouldn’t be the same.
For many, West Haven’s annual fireworks show on July 3rd is a blast.
“Every single year I go see the fireworks. The West Haven one is the best one around,” said Jimmy Porto.
But with the city still getting its finances in order while working its way out of deficit, Steven R. Mullins, a Planning and Zoning Commissioner says now is not the time.
“Right now, West Haven has a state board overseeing its finances, we cannot afford a luxury like fireworks,” Mullins said.
He says it’s not the cost of the fireworks, but rather the police and clean up.
“The fireworks display is paid by the fireworks committee. They do a great job raising money throughout the year. It is wonderful, we have the best show around. However, it doesn’t count for police, it doesn’t count for public works, it doesn’t count for fire,” Mullins said.
Mayor Nancy Rossi disagrees, saying last year people got upset when she pulled the plug on the Savin Rock Festival, which cost even more.
“People were up in arms that I canceled it. Now I decided to have the fireworks which has less expenses, and at the end of the day, its seems to be problematic, at least to a certain few,” said Rossi.
The mayor says just like last year, they’ll look to cover some of the costs by charging for parking, selling an ad book, and even having food trucks which will pay a permit to set up.
She says not only do people enjoy the show, but the hustle and bustle of 100,000 people down on the shoreline is a plus.
“Whether it be package stores, convenience stores, grabbing a sandwich, drink, gas, it benefits I believe our businesses,” Rossi said.
Rossi said she didn’t have the official numbers from last year’s fireworks show but says between the cost for police and public works, its likely in the area of $40,000 to $50,000.
