GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Mask up or pay out. That’s the message in Glastonbury as the town joins others in Connecticut requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
A meeting ended late Tuesday night, because the public comment session ran nearly two hours.
"Now, these days, not too many customers are wearing the masks. They ask, 'do I need it?'. I say 'no, as long as you’re keeping a distance, you don’t need to'," Hammad Saleem of Fine Cigars explained.
That’s how the Summer’s been at Fine Cigars in Glastonbury, but now, masks will be required inside, all throughout town, no matter your vaccination status.
Glastonbury now joins towns like East Hartford, Manchester, and Rocky Hill.
"If the town wants, I can do it, but not willingly," Saleem noted.
Many in the online meeting, as well as people in town, are questioning the move.
"I think it’s a little ridiculous. I think if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask," Casey Farrell of Glastonbury said.
"I think people should have the option if they want to wear it or not. If they feel safer that way, that’s great," Glastonbury resident Kyle Civittolo stated.
One father does feel safer with it on and is glad the town is back to requiring masks.
"It’s a good decision to bring masks back. I have a one and a half year old kid. I’m worried about him every time I go outside. They say kids are immune to it, but we don’t know," Deep Singh says.
The mandate will be dropped once the town moves out of the high transmission category for two reporting periods.
Until then, the penalty for not wearing one? $100.
Businesses will once again shoulder the burden of enforcement. Sean O’Donal, at one stop spirit shop, isn’t really looking forward to that aspect of the job.
"I think that if people want to, they can. I’m not going to cause any problems because it’ll make my life a little bit harder, but they want to go for it, if they don’t want to, that’s their choice too," O'Donal added.
Enforcement is going to be interesting. There will not be a mask police.
Officers will not be out looking for violations. They will respond to complaints and take it from there.
If you’re curious, when the entire state had the mask mandate last year, Glastonbury issued zero fines.
