NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A fire that ripped through the vacant New Haven home of football legend Walter Camp on Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious, according to Chief John Alston Jr.
The 3-story home at 1303 Chapel Street recently sold for $1.2 million on November 30, according to Police.
Camp played in the first Yale-Harvard game of rugby in 1876 and helped contribute to the birth of American football.
The "Father of American Football" died in 1925 and was the first coach of the Yale football team from 1876-1910.
Camp helped establish 11 men on the field per team, play from scrimmage, set plays, and sequences.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.