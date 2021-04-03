GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to investigate a fire that broke out at a Griswold hotel Friday night.
It happened around 9 at the Comfort Inn on Voluntown Road.
The fire forced officials to evacuate the building.
Everyone that was inside was accounted for.
Crews had to search the third floor of the hotel for any occupants.
It is unclear when and if the occupants were allowed back inside.
The Griswold and Taftville Fire Departments have not yet responded to our request for further comment.
