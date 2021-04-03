Comfort Inn Fire

Crews responded to a fire at the Comfort Inn in Griswold Friday night.

 (Photo provided by Taftville Fire Department)

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to investigate a fire that broke out at a Griswold hotel Friday night.

It happened around 9 at the Comfort Inn on Voluntown Road.

The fire forced officials to evacuate the building.

Everyone that was inside was accounted for.

Crews had to search the third floor of the hotel for any occupants.

It is unclear when and if the occupants were allowed back inside.

The Griswold and Taftville Fire Departments have not yet responded to our request for further comment.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.