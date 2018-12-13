HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A huge fire damaged a Hamden condo and will likely force several people to find a new place to live.
Four units at the complex have heavy damage and will need extensive repairs.
All 7 people who live in six different condos had to be evacuated and will have to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.
Flames poked out of the walls as white smoke filled the air.
Hours later the Hamden Fire Department was still hitting the Hillside Village Condominiums with water from above.
Acting Fire Chief Gary Merwede says this fire was a bear from beginning to end.
“The firefighters found difficult conditions inside the unit and the unit next door and it extended into the attic spaces and eventually the roof,” said Merwede.
Merwede says the fire appears to have started in a cluttered first floor kitchen before spreading quickly.
Firefighters extinguished the flames but the fire actually reignited after dark, although Merwede says the bulk of the damage was already done.
The man who lives in the condo where the fire started wasn’t home at the time and none of the seven evacuees were injured.
Merwede is just glad this challenging fire is finally under control.
“We worked very hard on this fire the guys gave it 100 percent,” said Merwede.
No people were injured but one dog did die in the fire.
Firefighters pulled him out of the condo and tried to resuscitate him but it was too late.
Seven people have been displaced they are all getting help from friends, family members, and the Red Cross.
