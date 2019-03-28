SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – A second alarm fire in Somers has left one person dead.
The fire happened Thursday evening at a home on Juniper Hill Drive.
Bob Garlick was grilling next door when he heard explosions and then saw flames.
"I just went to the front door, opened up the front door, and screamed fire and started helping them out of the house," Garlick said.
Garlick said he saw a baby and three others make it out of the home.
However, one person was still unaccounted for in the basement.
"Tried to get into the basement, but by that point, the fire was still too strong," Garlick said. "It's a very unfortunate situation."
The fire was reported at a home located at 68 Juniper Hill Road.
No additional details were released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
