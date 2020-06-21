MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what a sparked a weekend fire at a residence in Milford.
According to Milford Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Thornberg, crews responded to 12 Andrus Drive around 8:50 Sunday morning to find a fire that originated in the basement of the home.
Fire and heavy smoke were also visible from the floor above the basement.
A working smoke detector alerted the occupants to the fire, allowing them and their dog to get out safely.
The residents also closed the basement to help prevent the flames from spreading to any additional parts of the house.
Four residents and their dog were temporarily displaced and can expect to return to their home within four to five months.
Battalion Chief Thornberg says that the fire was likely accidental.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Milford Fire Department.
