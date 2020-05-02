NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are continuing to investigate after a fire broke out at a New Britain home Saturday morning.
Officials say that all of the occupants were able to make it out of the home safely.
No injuries were reported.
A portion of Rhodes Street was blocked as crews worked to extinguish the flames, but has since reopened.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
