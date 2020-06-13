NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what sparked a fire Saturday morning at a New Hartford residence.
Officials on scene say that a New Hartford firefighter was passing by a home, located at 22 Berkshire Drive, and reported a fire at the location.
Since there are no hydrants in the area, officials automatically sounded a second alarm.
Crews quickly located and contained the fire to two bathrooms, which, according to authorities, sustained significant damage.
No one was inside at the time the fire broke out.
A portion of Berkshire Drive was closed to through traffic as crews worked to douse the flames, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
