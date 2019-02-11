NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in New London on Monday morning, which forced dozens out into the cold.
According to the mayor's office, it broke out at an apartment complex on Farmington Avenue.
Firefighters reported that it started on the fourth floor, around 4:40 a.m.
Fire damaged six apartments in the four-story complex.
With the building alarm sounding, all city firefighters on duty and neighboring towns fought the flames and carried handicapped and elderly tenants down several flights of stairs.
No injuries were reported.
“We expect the property to be better upkeep. She’s handicapped and my brother who lives with her is handicapped and they had a hard time getting out," said Benita Jones, who said she was thankful her mother and brother got out safely.
Firefighters said everyone was safely taken out of the building.
“They got up in there quick. Stretch hand lines its a long stretch from the front of the building, but they did call for help right away," said New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio.
Two southeast area transit buses are offering shelter to the people who were forced out of their homes. Other people stayed in their vehicles.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Last month, Channel 3 covered a story at the same apartment complex where resident Luis Tuttle complained about the elevator having been broken since Thanksgiving.
Tuttle is handicapped and struggled daily to climb the stairs to his fourth floor apartment because the elevator was out of service.
On Monday, Tuttle told Channel 3 the elevator is still out.
Channel 3 reached out to the manager of the apartment complex but they have not returned a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.