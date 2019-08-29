BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at an old meat packing building in Beacon Falls Thursday morning, officials said.
Officials said the fire started at the top of Rimmon Hill Road around 2:30 a.m. They didn't get it under control until 8:20 a.m.
"Rimmon Hill Road will remain closed between Back Rimmon Road and West Road for an unknown length of time as crews work to overhaul, douse hotspots, and pack equipment," the fire department posted to social medial.
Channel 3 learned that schools were impacted.
Regional School District 16 superintendent Michael Yamin said students who take bus 22 would not be able to take the bus to school Thursday morning.
Yamin said it impacted all schools, not just Woodland High School.
Beacon Hose and mutual aid tankers responded to the fire. Mutual aid included departments from Bethany, Oxford, Seymour, and Southbury.
An estimated 50 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, firefighters said.
At one point, they said there were gaps in the water supply.
Officials said there were also a lot of flammable materials inside the building, which had been used as storage.
"It’s kind of a suborn fire because there are so many combustible materials inside," said Jeremy Rodorigo, public information officer, Beacon Falls Fire Department. "And they are very difficult to reach."
There were no injuries reported in the fire, officials said.
A cause has yet to be determined.
