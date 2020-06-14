PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a commercial building Saturday night.
According to Plainfield Fire officials, crews responded to the B.S.T. Systems building on Plainfield Pike Road around 8:30 p.m. where they located and quickly doused a fire that broke out in one of the laboratories.
The Moosup Fire Department and the Central Village Fire Company were called in to assist with ventilation and property conservation efforts.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials add that B.S.T. Systems designs and makes complex, high energy cells and batteries some military branches of the military and the aerospace industry to use.
Crews officially cleared the scene around 11:00 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Department.
