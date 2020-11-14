PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in Putnam over the weekend.
Officials said it happened on Van Den Nort Street Saturday afternoon.
Crews were able to contain most of the fire to the second floor.
The upper level and lower levels sustained minimal damage.
All of the occupants were able to get out of the home safely.
Firefighters also rescued two turtles from inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.