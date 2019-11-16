HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a fire at a vacant building in Hartford Saturday morning.
The building is in the area of 1630 Main Street.
Fire officials say the fire was first reported around 7:20 a.m. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 7:32 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.