Hartford Fire Vacant Building Main Street

Crews are on scene of a fire at a vacant building in Hartford Saturday morning.

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a fire at a vacant building in Hartford Saturday morning. 

The building is in the area of 1630 Main Street. 

Fire officials say the fire was first reported around 7:20 a.m. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 7:32 a.m. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.