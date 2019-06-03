HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire that broke out in a vacant home early Monday morning in Hartford is under investigation, said officials from the Hartford Fire Department.
Officials say the fire, which has been knocked down, took place at a home located at 154 Francis Avenue. The fire spread to a vacant commercial building nearby.
The fire department says there were no injuries reported.
Officials are not sure what caused the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
