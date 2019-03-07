WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a fire at the Savin Rock Plaza shopping center on Thursday morning, according to a fire official.
Firefighters responded to the rear of the Family Dollar store on Captain Thomas Boulevard around 3 a.m.
The fire was contained to the outside of the building and was extinguished in 10 minutes.
Center Fire Station Deputy Chief Edward Sweeney said fighting the fire was challenging due to the cold weather.
"Oh it's cold for the firefighters, [they] are warmed up now," Sweeney said. "As you can see there is ice on the ground. We are putting salt down to take care of that."
Due to the cold temperatures, it is believed someone could have been trying to stay warm Wednesday night, and that's when the fire spread from the storage container up the back of the building.
It wouldn't be the first time something like that happened.
Near the charred storage container behind the Family Dollar, there's another dumpster that previously burned.
“Probably like in the past, homeless people are trying to sleep and stay warm. We’ve got to do something about that. It was cold last night, possibility that container kept them warm until the fire started," said Robert Fulton, of the nearby Ful Fit Training Studio.
Last month there was a fire at the old Bilco company that has been vacant while waiting for the Haven Outlet Mall to move forward.
The Connecticut Arson Tip Program is offering a $2,500 reward for the info into that fire.
