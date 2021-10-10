HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A busy stretch of roadway in Hartford is back open after a fire Sunday.
It happened just after 6 in the morning on the 1500 block of Main Street in the city's Clay Arsenal neighborhood.
Firefighters arrived to find the building, a vacant recreation center, fully involved in flames and worked to quickly to knock the fire down.
Initial reports suggested that someone might have been inside the building when the fire broke out.
However, investigators' search of the structure did not yield any results.
Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. says the homeless are known to sometimes enter the building.
Police had part of the roadway blocked off for about an hour while firefighters worked to quell the flames.
Fire Marshall Lt. Jose Rivera deemed the cause of the fire to be undetermined.
