WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at a middle school late Friday night.
West Hartford Fire officials say they responded to the Sedgwick Middle School after a fire alarm was activated.
Crews arrived to find smoke emitting from the building and that a sprinkler was activated.
A working fire was declared after crews discovered flames in the school's wood shop.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the flames.
No one was injured.
A cause has not been determined as of yet.
