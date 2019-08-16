NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- One year ago, New Haven emergency responders dealt with more than 100 drug overdoses within a 36-hour span.
It’s something New Haven Fire Chief John Alston had never seen before in his nearly 35 years as a firefighter.
“While you’re trying to identify the problem, people are still using the substance and still dropping,” Alston said.
Most of the overdoses happened on the New Haven green last August.
Alston said they haven’t seen anything that widespread since, and it all has to do with their response and the improvements made in the last year.
The city is using geo-mapping, which allows them to see hot spots, in real time.
“So now we’re literally able to show where the overdoses are occurring, what time, where they are,” Alston said.
This allows police to get ahead of it, and his fire and EMT crews can be ready to respond if needed.
“It gives us an idea in terms of is it increasing, is it accelerating, making sure we have Narcan, making sure if we have to hold a crew over, bring in reinforcements,” Alston said.
His members are also carrying cards with them on their fire trucks and ambulances with information on local addiction and substance abuse treatment services. Those cards can then be handed out to victims and their loved ones.
“We’ve seen it go down, but now that we’re diving down into the granular, we’re starting to see the substance change. People are moving away from the K2 and we’re seeing an increase in prescription medications that are bring modified and also an increase in heroin,” Alston said.
Two men, John Parker and Felix Melendez were both arrested connection to the K2 outbreak are serving prison time.
With 116 overdoses in 36 hours, there were no deaths.
