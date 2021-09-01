GRANBY (WFSB) - A fire near the center of town has closed roads in the area.
According to police, Rt. 10 is closed from the intersection of Rt. 20 to the intersection of Mechanicsville Road.
Police said the fire is in the 300 block of the street and no injuries were reported.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.