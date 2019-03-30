SOUTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Route 32 in Windham is closed at Route 203 as crews battle a fire at an old factory on Machine Shop Hill Road.
The fire is under control but crews are monitoring hot spots in the building.
Fire officials say the building has been deemed a total loss.
Officials say there were no injuries and the building was unoccupied when the fire broke out.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
