Fire crews battle Wallingford house fire

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire fighters in Wallingford battled a house fire on South Colony Road.
This was the scene at 185 South Colony.
Fire officials said several neighbors called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke around 1:30 this afternoon.
It took crews nearly three hours to finally extinguish the flames.
It's not known at this time if there were injuries.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
