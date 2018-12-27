HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) -- A cow had to be rescued in Harwinton after it got stuck in the mud on Wednesday.
The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department responded to Woodchuck Lane on Wednesday where the cow had gotten stuck.
The owner of the cow was able to get it unstuck by using a strap and winch on a quad, but he said the cow was weak and cold.
The fire department brought some plywood, ladders, and fence rails to pull the cow all the way out of the mud.
A veterinarian was standing by to help give treatment.
