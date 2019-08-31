EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Fire Crews responded to a gas leak in East Granby Saturday morning, said Fire Chief Kerry Flaherty.
Chief Flaherty said the gas leak at Barnes Aerospace shut down Connecticut South Drive.
Officials say there were a few people in the building at the time of the leak. No injuries were reported.
Officials say crews were on scene since around 4:30 a.m.
The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company, as well as the Capital Region Hazmat Team, assisted with the hazmat situation, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and hazmat team are investigating the gas leak.
