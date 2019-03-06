MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning fire caused severe damage to a home in Milford.
Firefighters said they responded to the single-family home on Windsong Lane around 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday.
A neighbor had dialed 911 after noticing the fire.
When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire in the rear porch area. It had been extending into the attic.
Firefighters got the fire under control after about 25 minutes.
They learned that no one was inside.
However, they said a family was slated to move into the home at the end of the week.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
