WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A fire damaged a unit in a Willimantic housing complex on Monday afternoon.
It happened at the Father Honan City Housing Complex.
One tenant suffered smoke inhalation and had to be flown by the Lifestar emergency helicopter to Hartford Hospital, fire officials said.
The fire marshal's office said it is investigating the cause of the fire, which was confined to the bedroom of a unit.
Nearby residents had to be evacuated.
"I came outside and seen a little bit of smoke and the next thing I know the fire was coming out the window," said Ron Pinault, an evacuee.
“It was getting ready to flash," said Capt.Ronald Palmer, Willimantic Fire Department. "The smoke got really dark and turbulent on us as we were about to advance into the apartment. We had a high heat condition.”
No one else was hurt.
