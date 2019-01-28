MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man died after falling through the ice in Old Lyme on Sunday.
Police confirmed 60-year-old Harry Jewett died after plunging through the ice on Rogers Lake.
On Monday night, in an effort to prevent more of these tragedies, Channel 3 enlisted fire officials for ice safety tips.
When the temperatures fluctuate like they have over the last two weeks, the ice can be deceptively dangerous, and it’s a matter of inches between life and death.
The images from Sunday’s ice rescue on Rogers Lake in Old Lyme are haunting.
Two men went under and into the frigid waters and one survived, but his friend did not.
“It’s very deceptive for somebody to think how thick that ice is and whether it’s safe or not,” said Chief Michael Howley, South Fire District.
Chief Michael Howley of the Middletown’s South Fire District says his company has been on several calls this season.
He shares guidelines for ice safety.
First, you want to confirm the ice is at least 4 inches thick, anything less, could expose you to danger.
“The borderline is around 3 inches. That’s questionable at times depending on the weather, if there’s natural springs in the water, that’s a questionable thickness.” Said Howley.
He says to confirm the thickness of ice is as simple as calling public works.
“Communities have people checking ice, especially in your popular areas that people want to go skating on,” Howley said.
If you don’t heed the advice, you may find yourself on the receiving end of an ice rescue, that puts more people in danger, including rescuers.
So, if you fall through the ice, Howley says”
Stay calm, even though the instinct may be to flail around.
Don’t try to shed clothes because that could help buoy and insulate you.
“You’re starting to lose heat and strength quickly. The longer they are in, the weaker they’re going to get,” said Howley.
If you spot someone submerged, don’t try to rescue them, the ice is not safe.
The most helpful thing you can do is call for help and let rescuers know where the person is.
