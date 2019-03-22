NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Fire officials are responding to reports of a gas leak at the Cathy's Clubhouse daycare center in New Haven.
According to the New Haven Fire Department's Twitter page, the department is responding to an "odor of natural gas at a daycare."
An official from Connecticut Natural Gas says the daycare was evacuated.
Cathy's Clubhouse said in a statement that everyone at the daycare is safe.
Officials say the gas leak was first reported around 8 a.m.
