TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Volunteer fire departments across the state are struggling to get volunteers, and many departments say the shortage impacts how they respond to fires.
“There’s a volunteer shortage nationwide. We do feel it here in Torrington,” said Interim Fire Chief David Tripp Jr.
He said there are two volunteer departments in Torrington that help them respond to calls.
“When we call the volunteers, and we don’t have volunteers to assist us, we have to reach out farther to other towns to get a crew or even call back off duty firefighters,” he explained.
Tripp has been at the Torrington Fire Department for 25 years and volunteered in New Hartford before that for 15 years.
“I’ve seen the writing on the wall with the volunteer shortage and what it takes to become a volunteer now with the training and commitment,” Tripp said.
“A lot of it has to do with the time commitment. Families’ lives have gotten a lot busier,” said Suffield Fire Chief Chuck Flynn, who also chairs the Volunteer & Combination Officers Section.
He says while departments are facing shortages, there are plans in place to keep you and your family safe.
He said the state has also been looking at regionalization and how that will affect departments.
“We have different things that have been set up in the state of CT. We have task force set up and there’s mutual aid assignments so that if there is a larger fire you get multiple agencies coming in to try to get a number of people available,” Flynn said.
As for how you can help, Flynn says departments across the state are not only looking for volunteers for fire service. Also, you can help with things like fundraising and events. If you’re interested, reach out to your local department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.