GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - As hospitals across the nation and in Connecticut experience a shortage of protective equipment, firefighters and EMTs are also pleading for supplies.
The Glastonbury Fire Department said it had to change some protocols, specifically when it comes to responding to 911 calls.
“We are all facing some trying times as it relates to COVID-19," the department posted to Facebook. "To protect our members we have made some changes to certain protocols."
The volunteer department said it has had to adapt.
"[Personal protective equipment] is limited right now," said Chief Michael Thurz, Glastonbury Fire Department. "We do not have enough N95 masks. [The] N95 masks that we have, have expired. So, we're still utilizing them as something versus nothing."
When someone dials 911, dispatchers and firefighters now ask a series of questions. Specifically, if the person seeking help has traveled outside of the country and has a cough, a head cold or a fever.
"If someone presents with symptoms, we'll take extra precautions as far as putting on additional PPE: Mask, gowns, goggles," Thurz said. "That's not typical for a firefighter coming off a fire truck that they would see. So, it's more or less to protect our members as well as to protect the caller."
There's also a shortage of gloves.
Thurz said he's trying to put packages together of what his first responders can use to protect themselves until more gear becomes available.
"We may even ask the caller to put a mask on," he said. "We may ask them to step outside, or wait for us in a vehicle at a safe distance away."
To further limit exposure, the fire house is on lockdown.
There are no more tours, open houses and car seat clinics for the foreseeable future.
Thurz said the decision didn't come easy.
"[It was] really hard. really hard," he said. "I’d like to have the doors open."
A silver lining, however, has been the bonds formed with departments from surrounding towns.
"I’ve reached out to my neighboring fire chiefs to get ideas about what they're doing in their department," Thurz said.
The chief asked for patience and optimism.
"We're going to get through this," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.