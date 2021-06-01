Colchester fire2.jpg

Crews battled a second-alarm fire at the Lincoln Lake Camp in Colchester on Tuesday.

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed an abandoned camp lodge on Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said the fire broke out at the Lincoln Lake Camp just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple crews responded to the scene.

The lodge was destroyed by the fire, officials said. They added that there were no injuries.

Lincoln Lake Camp is located off Linwood Cemetery Road at Wall Street. It has been abandoned for decades.

It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

