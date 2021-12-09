WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A fire destroyed two apartments and two businesses in Waterbury on Thursday morning.
The Waterbury Fire Department said the flames sparked on Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Cameras, including Channel 3's Waterbury iCam, captured smoke coming from the building.
Two people were inside when the fire started but were able to safely escape, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported, according to an EMT on the scene.
A barbershop and a convenience store were on the first floor of the building. Apartments were above them.
Fire officials said the entire structure will likely have to be torn down because of extensive damage.
A man who lives next door to the scene was asleep when the fire started. However, he said he was quickly alerted that he needed to get out.
"Lucky for us, a neighbor came too knocked on the back door just to let us know how bad the situation was," said Jason Miller, a neighbor. "We came out the back. You could see the flames shooting out the back porch. You could feel the heat. It was pretty bad. And we just came out here and have sort of been shell-shocked and standing here ever since."
The American Red Cross is helping those who were forced from their homes.
There no word on a cause.
