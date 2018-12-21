ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- A fire destroyed a family's home in Andover just days before Christmas.
Multiple crews were called to 2-alarm fire at a home on Lake Road in Andover on Friday morning.
Channel 3 spoke with a friend of the family who welcomed a baby boy into the family just three weeks ago.
Police and firefighters said the home is a total loss, and a Go Fund Me page has been established by family friend, Keisha Burgos.
"It’s devastating I wish I could do more," said Burgos.
Burgos said the 3-week-old Jaime Junior, his mother, father, and grandmother lost their home to a fire that firefighters believe started in the basement.
"They lost all of her childhood things, anything they had for like the holidays prepared. Their beds. Pretty much everything," said Burgos.
The Andover Resident Trooper and the town's food pantry is collecting donations for the family, including clothing and baby formula.
"I just want people to find in their hearts to give as much as they can if they can or just keep us in their prayers," said Burgos.
The family is also grieving their dog, Titan, who also died in the fire.
To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.