PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- A home in Plymouth has been deemed a 'total loss' following a fire on Monday morning, an official said.
Firefighters were called to Lake Plymouth Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Two people made it out of the home before firefighters began working to put out the flames, according to a fire official.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
There were no reported injuries to the residents or firefighters.
