SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Suffield Saturday morning.
Officials said the fire was first reported around 1:54 a.m.
Officials say there was nobody home at the time of the fire. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Nobody was injured in the fire, said officials.
About 45 to 50 firefighters responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
