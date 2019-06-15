NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A large fire destroyed a multi-family home in New Britain on Saturday evening.
Crews responded to reports of a fully engulfed home on Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials remained on scene to extinguish the fire as late as 8 p.m.
Fire officials said no one was injured but could not confirm how many people were displaced from the home.
Hartford firefighters assisted the City of New Britain firefighters in knocking down the fire.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
