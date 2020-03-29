NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Crews remain on scene investigating after a fire broke out at a vacant home on Vine Street.
Officials on scene tell us that crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby residence.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
A portion of Vine Street is blocked to through traffic.
Firefighters from Middletown are also on scene assisting.
