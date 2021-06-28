TORRINGTON (WFSB) - A fire on Jardon Street displaced 3 people Monday night.
According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 8:51 p.m. All occupants were out of the building when firefighters arrived.
A second alarm was requested due to the potential for fire extension in the structure and the elevated temperatures, bringing off duty firefighters for manpower and coverage of the City.
Additionally, Harwinton Westside Fire Department responded to assist with firefighter rehab.
The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an origin and cause investigation. No point of origin or cause has be determined at this time.
