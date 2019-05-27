Fire displaces 6 people in New Haven multi-family home

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A fire displaced 6 people in New Haven on Monday afternoon.
New Haven Fire crews responded to George Street around 3 p.m. on Monday for reports of a fire on the second floor that extended to the roof of a three-story home.
Firefighters told Channel 3 a tenant noticed smoke from the house and called 911.
No one was injured, firefighters said.
The cause and exact origin of the fire is under investigation.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
