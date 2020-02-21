WATERBURY (WFSB) - A massive fire has engulfed a building that houses the Waterbury Hospitality Center Friday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 693 East Main Street prior to 8 p.m. on a report of a structure fire.
Officials said no one was in the building at the time.
Firefighters continue to battle the flames and we expect an update from officials shortly.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.