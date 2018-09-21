WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - There was a fire today in Waterford, but it was controlled burn, demonstrating techniques, and technologies in firefighting.
While the latest and greatest tools help firefighters, it’s physics and science that really helps put out the flames.
There’s a reason you may have seen dozens of firefighters and out of town firetrucks on Cross Lane in Waterford on Friday.
There was no emergency, but an open house at Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, with 37 vendors showing off the latest in firefighting equipment.
“It’s really about networking but seeing the new technology, new equipment and learning that demonstration out back was pretty cool,” said David Gifford, Assistant Fire Chief in Lisbon.
Demonstrations included stabilizing overturned vehicles and how to attack a fire with physics.
“If we know what’s happening and know what will happen based on what we do to the building it’s predictable and its controllable,” said PJ Norwood, East Haven Deputy Chief.
“It’s not about putting the wet stuff on the hot stuff it’s about controlling the ventilation and the suppression efforts and doing it the right way to actually extinguish the fire,” said Robert Tardif, Baltic firefighter.
By allowing a building to vent before pouring water on it, it will turn on firefighters.
It’s all about safety, getting potential victims out and keeping firefighters safe. Hands on exposure to equipment and ideas that fire companies say they need.
“It gives our customers a chance to interact with them and to learn more too,” said Christina LaPlante, Shipman’s owner.
Outfitting one firefighter with an air Pac full turn out gear can cost up to $10,000.
