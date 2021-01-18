CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A motel in Cromwell was evacuated early Monday morning because of a fire.
The fire broke out at the Super 8 Motel on Industrial Park Road around 2 a.m., according to firefighters.
Several people were checked out for smoke inhalation. However, no one needed to be hospitalized.
Firefighters believe the fire started around an HVAC unit on the building's third floor.
The fire did not spread to any other rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.