NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire over the weekend left ten New Haven residents without a place to call home.
City officials say the fire broke out just before 2:30 Saturday morning on the third floor of a home on Pine Street.
Crews encountered heavy fire emitting from the residence when they arrived on scene.
It took crews less than a half hour to get the fire under control.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the third floor.
A dog was rescued from the burning residence and thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
The Red Cross is helping the five adults and five children that were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
