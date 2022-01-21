VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Ten people were forced from their homes because of a fire in Vernon.
The fire marshal told Channel 3 that six apartments in the multi-family residence on Thomas Street were impacted by the fire early Friday morning.
He said the fire originated in apartment no. 6 and was contained to that unit.
The American Red Cross was said to be helping the people who were displaced.
The fire marshal said the building will be habitable, with the exception of the apartment where the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
The exact cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.