MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at their residence Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, crews responded to 278 Broad Street just before 11 after receiving a 911 call from a resident on the first floor saying they smelled smoke coming from the floor above them.
Firefighters located smoke coming from a second floor apartment upon arrival and were able to rescue a dog that was inside.
Crews worked quickly to contain and knock down the flames, but the damage was already done.
No other injuries were reported.
At least three people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
